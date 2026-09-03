Kodachrome Basin State Park has some of the best hiking in the state plus fun & games

Kodachrome Basin State Park is our final stop of this summer's Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

Ashley Hawk talked with Park Manager Brandon Baugh who says the Park has some of the best hiking in the state with 15 total miles of trails.

They all offer unique and different scenery, and some of them are even multi-use, meaning you can not only hike but also mountain bike ride and e-bike ride too. You can even rapel off one of the trails.

Kodachrome is really a hidden gem, just 30 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and surrounded by the Grand Staircase National Monument.

The Park also has a disc golf course and a bucket golf course too!

There's also an archery course where you can try your had with a bow and arrow and try to hit 17 different foam animal targets like a jackalope, bigfoot and an alligator. Kids as young as 4-5 can take part!

Kodachrome is also a dark skies location so their campsites are so relaxing after the sun goes down.

You can make reservations for a camp site up to 16 weeks in advance on the Utah State Parks website.

You can also visit just for the day from 6am-10pm.

Remember to plan your visit by taking along everything you need from Lifetime like tables, coolers, life jackets and more. Find the store near you at Lifetime.com.