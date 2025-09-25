Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is bigger and better than ever

There are a lot of new things for you and your your family to see and do at Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park in Draper.

Jenny Hardman stopped by to see what's new for the 2025 season.

Alex Kuwahara says their Pumpkin Patch is filled with thousands of pumpkins to choose from in several varieties, sizes, colors and prices!

If you visit the Patch Monday through Thursday, you can pay $5 to get in and get that money back in pumpkins.

Friday through Sunday it's $5 and you pay for the pumpkins you take home.

Be sure to check out the crows (you can even hear them caw) in the Cornfield of Terror. It's been completely redone and Alex says it's amazing!

It's the really scary, haunted attraction at Kuwahara's and has new monsters and scares for 2025.

The Thriller Park is more family-friendly where you can enjoy a cool castle and characters as well as sweet treats and treasures on the Halloween Main Street.

The Zombies Paint Ball has been revamped and there are new things you shoot.

You don't need a reservation, you can just show up.

Or you can get your tickets online at kuwaharawholesale.com

Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is located at 12153 South 700 West in Draper.