Lani is a little bundle of everything you could want in a dog

Meet our Pet of the Week Lani — she's a little bundle of everything you could want in a dog.

She will make you smile and give you kisses.

Lani loves walks, and has a bounce in her step. She also loves to be your buddy, and will stay with you while you work. And, she'll be a couch potato with you when you're watching TV.

She loves to play with toys, especially if they are twice her size!

Lani gets so excited when her human gets home that she'll jump straight up in the air.

Lani is under 10 pounds and is house trained and spayed and is up-to-date on vaccinations.

She's good with other dogs and children too.

If you'd like to adopt Lani, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 1-4pm at the Petsmart Canyon Rim (3191 East 3300 South), SLC.