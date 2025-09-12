Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lanie wants to be your running and hiking buddy

Lanie would make a great running and hiking buddy!
Let's Find Lanie a Home!
Posted

Lanie is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

She's a two-year-old golden doodle who's about 33 pounds and very smart. She already knows basic commands.

Lanie loves every human and canine she meets and if a dogs acts aggressively towards her, so reacts passively.

Chasing and retrieving toys and swimming are her favorite things to do.

She's got a lot of energy and needs exercise, she'd make someone a perfect hiking and running buddy!

Lanie is spade, vaccinated and chipped. Her adoption fee is $600.

If you'd like to meet Lanie, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

