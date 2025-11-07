Layton Hills Mall is hosting their annual Veterans Appreciation Event on Friday, November 7, 2025 from 4 to 6pm in Center Court.

Guests can enjoy a touching honor ceremony, patriotic kids' crafts, and the unveiling of a digital Veterans Honor Wall—a visual tribute showcasing local service members submitted by the community. Each submission adds a personal touch that connects our community in a meaningful way.

They are inviting families and friends to help them build the Honor Wall by submitting the name and photo of a veteran to be featured in the display.

You can easily upload entries at ShopLaytonHillsMall.com, email glady.larsen@cbre.com, or drop them off at the Mall Office. The wall will be on display until Veterans Day.

Operation Hero, which educates service members and their families about the importance of preparing for the unexpected, will be displaying their Christmas of Gratitude trees at the Mall.

If a loved one is a veteran, active duty, a first responder, or a fallen hero, please place an ornament on the tree with their name in their honor at Center Court,

Layton Hills Mall also has holiday programs coming up that kick off with Santa's arrival to his brand-new home in Center Court, Friday, November 28 complete with the Layton Fire Department.

Kids are invited to join the parade and welcome him to the mall.

Also, there will be a twelve days of cheering with fun giveaways and activities.

Please visit shoplaytonhillsmall.com, for details about all upcoming events.

