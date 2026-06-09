Leading the fight to beat cancer with Sarah Cannon Cancer Network and MountainStar Healthcare

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death overall and the leading cause among people younger than 85 years old in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Further, in 2026, approximately 2.1 million new cancer cases and more than 626,000 cancer deaths are projected to occur nationwide. June – recognized annually as National Cancer Survivors Month – is dedicated to celebrating and honoring cancer survivors, raising awareness about the ongoing challenges they face, and highlighting resources available for survivors and their caregivers.

In Utah, many people may not realize that there is another community cancer care option in the Beehive State, thanks to MountainStar Healthcare and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Network. Heather Martinez RN, BSN, OCN – the Mountain Division Director of Oncology Nurse Navigation at Sarah Cannon Cancer Network – joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Tuesday to discuss the services it provides.

Sarah Cannon Cancer Network at MountainStar Healthcare

As part of the HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, MountainStar Healthcare oncology teams offer patients compassion and support, no matter where they are in their cancer journey. MountainStar Healthcare understands the importance of having cancer and cancer support resources people can count on – for the cancer patient, survivor and/or caregiver – and they offer them throughout the Wasatch Front. The health system offers a range of services, including genetic counseling and resource centers to help patients and their loved ones feel supported.

“A cancer diagnosis not only affects your body but your emotional well-being,” Martinez explained. “At Sarah Cannon Cancer Network and MountainStar Healthcare hospitals, we offer support groups for patients, survivors and caregivers. Our programs connect you with others to help you gather together, share your struggles and provide guidance to one another.”

When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, at Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, they get a personal nurse navigator – a clinically-specialized nurse – who works with them from the beginning of diagnosis to survivorship.

“We understand that a cancer diagnosis can rock your world, meaning the approach can’t only be treatment. It’s treatment and care for the entire patient – the entire person – and their family,” Martinez added. “We offer support groups – not only for you but for caregivers around you.”

Sarah Cannon Cancer Network came to Utah as MountainStar Healthcare’s specialty service line in 2022, known as the health system’s answer to community cancer care. The system offers treatment for a variety of cancers and noncancerous tumors, including:



Bone cancer

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Head and neck cancer

Lung cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Prostate cancer

Sarcoma

“When you choose a MountainStar Healthcare hospital, you gain access to a team of oncologists and radiologists that work together to provide the most effective treatment options to help you heal,” Martinez said.

Related specialties may include bone cancer or skeletal cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecologic cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, radiation therapy, sarcoma and general oncology.

Ogden Regional Medical Center, a MountainStar Healthcare hospital, is home to the first official cancer resource center in Utah. It was established through an exclusive partnership between the American Cancer Society and the hospital.

American Cancer Society Cancer Resource Centers provide up-to-date information about individual cancer treatment options and other resources available to patients. If you want to take proactive steps to prevent cancer from returning, you can research online information about cancer at the center at no cost.

Cancer Support Locations at MountainStar Healthcare include:

- Ogden Regional Medical Center (Ogden, Utah)

- St. Mark’s Hospital (Salt Lake City/Millcreek, Utah)

- Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem, Utah)

Genetic counseling, testing for cancer

Patients who have a higher risk of cancer due to their genetic makeup may consider taking preventive measures to reduce their risk. The cancer resource center and Ogden Regional’s genetic screening programs can help Utahns understand the risk for cancer by providing genetic counseling and a personalized risk assessment.

If you are interested in learning more about your risk for cancer, or your doctor thinks you are at high risk, you can be referred to genetic counseling services for a consultation with a certified genetic counselor. The counselor will work with you and your healthcare provider to:



Help you decide if genetic testing is right for you

Evaluate personal and family medical history

Facilitate risk assessment genetic testing for you and your family members

Provide you with support and guidance throughout the testing experience

Develop a plan tailored to your specific needs that may include recommendations for ongoing surveillance and preventive measures

Disclose genetic test results and discuss recommendations

To provide answers to any/all cancer questions and provide access to care, Sarah Cannon Cancer Network offers a free askSARAH call line at (844) 842-4812.

“Free medical information is just a phone call away. Take advantage of it,” Martinez said. “Our nurses help you understand your symptoms, treatment options and procedures. They will also help you find a provider or specialist and schedule an appointment. We’re here to help!”

Patient-focused services and clinical resources can be found online at SarahCannon.com.

For three decades, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has focused on enhancing the quality and length of survival of all people diagnosed with cancer and preventing, minimizing, or managing adverse effects of cancer and its treatment. June 2026 also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Office of Cancer Survivorship (OCS) and recognizes the 18.6 million cancer survivors in the U.S., as well as their caregivers, researchers, clinicians, advocates, and communities working to improve survivorship outcomes.