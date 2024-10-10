Watch Now
Learn about Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Homes program at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Wattsmart Homes
(The Place Advertiser) - Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Homes Program will be at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show to talk about energy efficiency and a contest!
Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Homes program can help you save money on your power bill by being more energy efficient.

Energy experts will be on hand at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show all weekend to help customers learn about exclusive rebates and incentives, and enter an incredible contest.

Wattsmart Homes is teaming up with their pro network contractor Comfort Solutions for to give away a state-of-the-art ductless heat pump, valued at $7,500, generously provided by Mitsubishi Electric.

Learn more about the giveaway here.

Jessica Dalton, a Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson, told Jenny Hardman that a ductless system could be right for you if you are using a spot heating or cooling method, if you have a space that won't get warm or cold, or you have an addition to your home.

You can save $6 on your pre-purchased regular ticket to the Salt Lake Fall Home Show by using the code WATTSMART.

