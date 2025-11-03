Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Learn how to felt needle and create your own custom art at Pinners Conference

Plum Diddle at Pinners Conference
(The Place Advertiser) - Learn how to create your own felt needle artwork at Pinners Conference.
Pinners Conference
Posted

Pinners Conference is November 6-8, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

It features 130 fantastic classes taught your favorite influencers on the most popular online trends.

Julie Anderson, owner of Plum Diddle, will be teaching some amazing fiber art clases including punch needle embroidery.

You'll be able to learn how to felt needle and create your own custom art.

On Thursday, November 6, it's a shopping preview! Come see all of the great shopping early and get the best deals and first pick.

You can get your tickets at ut.pinnersconference.com or at the door.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere