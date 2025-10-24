Learn how to make beautiful decorated egg art

A local artist specializes in Psysanky or Ukrainian Easter Eggs, which are an an ancient wax resist art form.

The process uses beeswax and traditional dyes layered on real egg shells to create intricate and beautiful works of art.

Chris Spencer joined us with more on the technique, and how he teaches the public about the art form.

He uses a small stylus called a kistka to write the designs on the egg with melted beeswax and then protect each color layer with wax. Dye colors are applied in order of light to dark colors.

Chris says he learned the artform in Canada while he was living there teaching middle school and has been creating custom egg art for more than seven years.

He also has been teaching classes for several years and not only does he help his students create egg art, he also includes some history of the art.

Chris will teach all sizes of classes either at the host's location or in his in-home studio.

You can learn more at waxonwaxoffcreationseggart.com