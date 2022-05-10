Legacy Roofing goes to new heights to take care of their customers

Whether you're building a new house or need a new roof on your existing home, Legacy Roofing is Utah's standard in excellence.

They work on homes from Logan to Provo and are different than other roofing companies.

Jenny went to a home in Farmington where Legacy Roofing is replacing a roof right now.

She noticed something different right away — the company's use of full body harnesses for their employees and rolling dumpsters with wheels that won't crack the concrete on the driveway.

Nate Rosier with Legacy Roofing says they can do any type of roofing material you want from asphalt, metal, regular solar and Tesla solar. He explained Tesla solar means the solar panels are built right in to your shingles, so you don't have panels sticking out of your roof.

They also offer warranties - so you can rest assured.

You can find more information at legacyroofingutah.com or on Facebook @legacyroofingutah.