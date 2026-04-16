Lemon Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote Recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, shares her recipe for Lemon Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote -- the perfect flavors for Spring.

Ingredients

2 (8-ounce packages cream cheese), room temperature

1½ cups sugar

5 eggs, room temperature

2 cups sour cream, room temperature

2 tablespoons cornstarch or arrowroot

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon zest

Crust:

1 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

6 tablespoons butter, softened

Blueberry Compote:

2 cups fresh blueberries

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup red wine

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

Line the bottom of spring form pan with foil, assemble pan and set aside.

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Pulse cookies into crumbs in blender.

Pour crumbs into mixing bowl, add softened butter, and mix with fork until butter is evenly distributed.

Press into bottom of pan without going up sides.

Place in fridge to set up.

Beat the cream cheese until fluffy.

Add the sugar and continue beating for a few minutes.

Add eggs one at a time, beating with addition and scraping bowl.

Add sour cream, and vanilla; mix.

Add lemon juice and lemon zest; mix.

Add cornstarch by lightly sprinkling onto batter while slowly mixing batter; mix until incorporated.

Remove pan with crust from fridge and place on cookie sheet.

Pour the filling into a springform pan that contains crust, place on cookie sheet for baking.

Bake on the middle rack for 2 hours or until the top is golden and feels firm yet soft like a baked custard.

Begin checking after 90 minutes. Internal temperature should be 150 degrees.

Turn the oven off and leave the cheesecake inside for about an hour.

Ten minutes after shutting off the oven,very gently run a sharp knife around the edge of the pan to help prevent cheesecake from cracking as it cools and settles, complete cooling in oven.

Remove cheesecake from the oven and cool completely by chilling in the refrigerator.

Blueberry Compote:

In a medium sauce pan over medium high heat combine blueberries, water, red wine, and sugar; bring to a gentle simmer and reduce heat to low.

Cook 10-15 minutes or until reduce by half; stirring occasionally.

Add lemon zest and sea salt, stir, cool to serve.

Slice and serve Lemon Cheesecake topped with Blueberry Compote.

Enjoy!

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.