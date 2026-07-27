Let Slumber Lane organize your child's party!

Jennifer Hamaway and Gretchen Rubell met over a decade ago when their daughters were in diapers at Deer Valley Academy in Park City.

They took their love of organizing their own kids' parties and turned it into a business when they acquired Slumber Lane, Park City's original slumber party company, in 2023.

The company had been in business for a few years at that point and the original owner was moving out of state.

Slumber Lane envisions, designs, and brings to life children's dream tent and teepee parties in Park City and the surrounding areas.

All of the set up and take down is done for you!

They service Salt Lake for a minimal travel fee, or offer a "do-it-yourself" discounted party package where you pick up everything for your sleepover with instructions on how to set it up, then drop off everything (dirty!) after takedown.

It's not only slumber parties they'll plan. They also will organize movie nights, picnic parties and family-friendly corporate event as well.

Themes range from floral Boho, Squishmallows, video gaming, indoor campout, Hogwarts, and neon glow to custom themes to delight all ages!

Most parties average 5 tents or teepees, but they've also done large corporate and charity events at local resorts.

They've even designed slumber parties for college students home on summer break as well.

Add-on options include balloon toppers, snack boxes, and custom themed party favors.

Slumber Lane is truly family run- the kids get involved with blowing up balloons and stuffing pillows.

Jennifer and Gretchen have 4 daughters between them, ranging in age from 7 to 14 and they all love to help.

You can find more at slumberlane.com, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

