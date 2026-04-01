Let your kids experience a simple, joyful Easter event with alpacas

Wasatch Back Alpacas offers personal experiences with alpacas.

Guests can get up close with the animals in a calm, guided environment and can even hand-feed, touch and be up close with them.

It's not rushed, so families get a chance to make memories.

Owner Corianna Porter says alpacas are gentle, curious and therapeutic for her visitors. In fact, her background as a child psychologist shapes how she designs the experiences for families and children.

They offer seasonal events including an Easter Celebration coming up on Friday, April 3, 2026.

They are located in Heber City, just 15 minutes from Park City.

You can learn more at wasatchbackalpacas.com.