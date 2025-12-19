Let's keep the Candy Cane Corner spirit going by donating to The Road Home Mediathon

Thank you to our incredible viewers for their support of Candy Cane Corner. Thanks to YOUR generous donations, we were able to serve close to 3,000 Utahns this year.

As we wrap up the Candy Cane Corner holiday gift campaign, let’s keep the generosity going and help The Road Home get the essentials they need year ‘round for Utahns experiencing homelessness.



Monetary donations can be made the following ways:

Online at theroadhome.org/mediathon (select FOX 13 from the drop down menu). Viewers can also call the Road Home phone bank at 801-819-7300 – Volunteers will be on standby to take donations all day long!

Top 10 items needed for Utahns experiencing homelessness:

Towels – all sizes & conditions as long as they are clean Underwear (NEW) - especially men’s L+ sizes Coats of all sizes – New or gently used Boots of all sizes – New or gently used Hats and gloves of all sizes – New or gently used Size 5 & 6 Diapers Bottles & Sippy Cups (New) Lotion Shampoo/Conditioner/Bodywash (preferred over bar soap & easier for people to store & reuse)



Donations can be made at the Connie Crosby Family Resource Center on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 529 W. 9th Avenue in Midvale.

You can also continue to drop off donations at any Les Schwab Tire Center through Christmas. Everything will be delivered to The Road Home Shelter.