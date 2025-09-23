Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE stops at Utah's newest state park: Utahraptor

Our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us to Utah's newest state park, Utahraptor, just outside of Moab.

Morgan Saxton visited the new Visitor's Center which just opened in 2025 and it will remain open to visitors all year long.

Inside the museum you can find all kinds of dinosaur artifacts and their history in our state.

Plus, it's the place to pick up maps and learn about the area including how to access the hundreds of dinosaur footprints in the area.

Park Ranger Andrew Knight says Utahraptor is the base camp to other nearby state and national parks including Arches, Canyonlands and Dead Horse Point.

There are bike and hiking trails and areas you can ride vehicles like side-by-sides, ATVs and dirt bikes.

There are brand new campgrounds where you can hook up to water and electricity if you have an RV or camper.

If you prefer roughing it a bit more, there are campsites for tents as well.

You can find all the information at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/utahraptor.

