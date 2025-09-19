Little Strider Bike riders are coming to SLC from all over for the World Championship

The Strider Cup World Championship takes place September 20, 2025 at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City.

It's a balance bike race for children ages 2-6 and a global event featuring riders from around the world.

Children of all skill levels are encouraged to bring their Strider Bikes to participate and make new friends from all over the world!

Families are traveling to Salt Lake City from as far away as Japan and Costa Rica to compete this year!

All races are given awards, so every child will walk away with a medal. The top 10 finishers in each Main Event race earn trophies.

Strider Bikes started as one dad's simple garage project.

18 years ago, Ryan McFarland just wanted to build a bike that his 2-year-old on could learn how to ride.

Now, Strider is the global leader in modern balance bikes, trusted by more than 10 million children in 75+ countries.

Strider holds annual Strider Cup Races, the crown jewel of which is the Strider Cup World Championship.

You can learn more at striderbikes.com.

