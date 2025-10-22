Local business owners come together to create "The Mother of All Salsas"

Daniel Benites, owner of Salsa Del Diablo, Al Gross, owner of Punk Rock Farmer, and Shirley Steinmacher. owner of Urban Pepper Project say they have created the "Mother of All Salsas".

It's named "Roasted Chili Tepin" and is a combination of local products and ingredients and recipes.

This project was a great collaboration between local farms and businesses and they were even able to give back! They donated $500 to Slow Food Utah.

You can find the salsa and continue to support them at the final downtown Farmers Market and the final market at Wheeler Farm.

You can also find more information at salsadeldiablo.com.