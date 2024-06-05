Local pastor and community have 'brighter' Sunday services

The pastor and congregation at a Utah church benefiting from brighter lights every Sunday service.

Rocky Mountain Power helped install energy-efficient lighting at the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga in Salt Lake City, Utah to replace their old, outdated lights.

The Wattsmart® Business program delivered lighting and HVAC upgrades, improving the experience for churchgoers and reducing their energy bill by 40-60% each month.

According to the pastor, the money they are now saving goes to the construction of an additional building benefiting kids in the community.

Organizations throughout Utah, Wyoming and Idaho are receiving valuable incentives to offset up-front costs for energy upgrades all thanks to the Wattsmart® Business program.

For more information on how you can save, visit wattsmarthomes.com

Rocky Mountain Power helps homeowners or business owners meet their goals, with tools for lowering your monthly bill, incentives for efficiency upgrades, options for supporting renewable energy and solutions for clean transportation.

Be sure to tune into Fox13's The Place for Wattsmart Wednesday every week!

