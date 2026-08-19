Looking for a change in career? You could find a new path at Utah's largest community job fair

The Utah Valley Job Fair is the state's largest community job fair and a great opportunity for job seekers to meet with multiple employers all in one place.

There are more than 100 participating employers with job openings in construction, health care and human services, government and public service, banking and finance, education, hospitality, retail, consumer goods, technology and more.

If you'd like to prepare for the event, Mark Middlebrook with Mountainland Technical College, joined us with some tips.

Prepare to talk about yourself.

Just like a job interview, this is your chance to make a good impression on potential employers.

Research the companies you're interested in and be ready to share why you would be an asset to their team.

Practice introducing yourself. Have a 30-second elevator pitch ready where you share your name, education and training. Talk about positions that interest you, your skills and experience.

Update your resume.

Research the jobs and employers you are interested in and tailor your resume. Provide relevant experience and skills to showcase your qualifications for the position.

Quantify positive results using numbers, percentages and dollar amounts.

Bring multiple hard copies with you to the event

Dress professionally. Dress like you would for an interview. Make sure your clothes are clean, pressed and fit well.

Don't be afraid to follow up! It shows that you care about the connections you made.

Email within 24 hours of the event

The job fair is happening on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 from 2-5pm at the Utah Valley Convention Center.

You can find a list of participating employers at utahvalleyjobfair.com.

If you are an employer looking to connect with qualified candidates and grow your team, there is still vendor space available.

