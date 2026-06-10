Los Muros on Mains transforms Midvale Main into a vibrant outdoor art experience and this year the festival is celebrating five years!

One thing that makes it unique is that it's designed to evolve. Select murals are refreshed every three years, creating a living outdoor gallery where every visit offers something new.

Visitors can watch nationally recognized artists create them in real time all week long with the finished art at Saturday's festival 4pm-9pm.

The festival is free and includes live music, artisan vendors, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets, and activities for all ages.

This year's artist come from across the country and beyond and by the end of the festival, Midvale Main Street will feature 50 murals.

You can learn more at engagemidvale.com/2026-mural-festival.