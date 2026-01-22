Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"Lost Wolves of Yellowstone" just opened at Clark Planetarium

(The Place Advertiser) - "Lost Wolves of Yellowstone" is playing at the IMAX Theatre at Clark Planetarium.
There's a new film playing at the IMAX Theatre at Clark Planetarium -- and it's all about "finding your wild".

Jenny Hardman talked with Director of Marketing & Development, Justin Anderson, about the film which made its world premiere at the Planetarium.

It's called "Lost Wolves of Yellowstone" and it was filmed in the 1990s as they were re-introducing wolves back into the national park.

The entire process was documented in 1995, then they lost the footage - until recently.

It's been assembled into this amazing documentary that shows how wolves affect the entire ecosystem of the park.

It's playing at the IMAX Theatre through at least April 2026, but you'll want to get your tickets soon.

It's included for members of the planetarium, or you can purchase single tickets at clarkplanetarium.org.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

