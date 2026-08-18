Love breakfast food? This week's foodie findings are for you!

If you are a breakfast food lover -- this week's foodie findings are for you!

Salt Lake Foodie takes us to Atomic Biscuit in Salt Lake City and Sunday's Best that you can visit in downtown Salt Lake or in Sandy.

Here are his recommendations for Atomic Biscuit:



Fried French toast biscuit, fresh fruit, maple syrup, and powdered sugar.

Berry Waffle Tower

Chicken N Waffle - 9.99 on Thursdays

And at Sunday's Best, he says you won't go wrong with:



Powdered Sugar Beignets homemade raspberry jam

BLT Benedict brioche, poached egg, smoked bacon, arugula, tomato confit, dijon citronette, old bay

Funky Monkey brioche french toast, nutella, banana, berries, roasted peanuts, pure maple

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

