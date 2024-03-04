Love jewelry? Pick up some new pieces and help kids in Utah at the same time

The Jewelry Luncheon is an annual event that raises money for The Children's Center Utah, which supports early childhood mental health.

It was founded in 2013 by Helen Cardon as a way to give back to a worthy cause after she inherited a large collection of beautiful jewelry from her late mother.

Over the years, thousands of donated jewelry pieces have contributed to raising more than $1,400,000.

The commitment of Helen and Jeff Cardon is continuing, as they offer a $25,000 donation match for Children's Center of Utah.

Attendees of the Luncheon can expect a diverse selection of beautiful jewelry at various price points, offering a unique opportunity for participants to acquire exquisite pieces while supporting a crucial cause.

This year the Luncheon will take place at The Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 7, 2024, starting at 11:00 a.m.

To learn more visit childrenscenterutah.org/luncheon.