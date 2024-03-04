Watch Now
Love jewelry? Pick up some new pieces and help kids in Utah at the same time

Jewelry Luncheon supporting early childhood mental health
You can get yourself a new piece of jewelry and help kids at Children's Center Utah at the same time.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 16:00:54-05

The Jewelry Luncheon is an annual event that raises money for The Children's Center Utah, which supports early childhood mental health.

It was founded in 2013 by Helen Cardon as a way to give back to a worthy cause after she inherited a large collection of beautiful jewelry from her late mother.

Over the years, thousands of donated jewelry pieces have contributed to raising more than $1,400,000.

The commitment of Helen and Jeff Cardon is continuing, as they offer a $25,000 donation match for Children's Center of Utah.

Attendees of the Luncheon can expect a diverse selection of beautiful jewelry at various price points, offering a unique opportunity for participants to acquire exquisite pieces while supporting a crucial cause.

This year the Luncheon will take place at The Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 7, 2024, starting at 11:00 a.m.

To learn more visit childrenscenterutah.org/luncheon.

