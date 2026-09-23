Love Juliet takes feelings, memories and moments and turns them into songs.

At 16 years old, she was hit in the head by a basketball at cheer tryouts and suffered a traumatic brain injury that upended her life.

The only thing that seemed to settle her was music, so a teacher assigned her to write a song.

That song has turned into 500 for Love Juliet, and eventually led her to learn production, recording and the business sided of being an independent artist.

She takes the feelings, memories, relationships and moments we sometimes struggle to explain and turns them into songs.

She says songwriting wasn't just part of her healing process - she built a life around it.

Love Juliet's recorded in Nashville, produced an album, and opened for artists Forest Blakk and Jonah Morais on their Salt Lake City tour stops.

She also co-founded the Love Juliet School of Hope, which brings her music and her story into Utah schools.

Her next single, "Lifetime", arrives October 20, 2026, a song about how the seemingly small moments in life are often the ones that ultimately make up a lifetime.

She credits a lot of her success to who she calls "the person who finally gave her hope", after being in pain for years, Terry Moore and MyoWorx in Guelph, Canada.

During her second week at his clinic, she experienced her first two seconds without pain in nearly three years.

She continued intensive physical therapy for another year, sometimes eight hours a day, and gradually healed.

After fully recovering, she returned to Canada to thank Terry and wrote and performed a song for him as a way of expressing what his help meant to her. She hopes sharing his story can help other people who may still be searching for answers.

You can follow her on Instagram @lovejulietofficial.

