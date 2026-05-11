Low Property Damage Doesn't Mean Low Injury

Ken Denos, attorney at Acadia Law Group, says insurance companies love to argue that a fender bender can't cause a real injury.

But, he says the science says otherwise.

The truth is damage to your car and the damage to your body are two completely different things.

Ken explained that cars and bodies don't take impacts the same way.

Modern bumpers are designed to absorb low-speed impacts without visible damage. That's a feature, not proof of a gentle crash.

The forces don't disappear; they transfer. A stiffer bumper means more energy passes through to the occupants, not less.

If you're hurting after a crash, get evaluated, regardless of what your car looks like.

Don't let an adjuster's photo of your bumper convince you that you're fine. The damage to the car tells you what happened to the car.

Only a doctor can tell you what happened to you.

You can call Acadia Law Group 24/7 at 801-816-2525 or visit acadialawgroup.com.