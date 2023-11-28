Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point is Utah's largest light display showcasing millions of lights.

You can walk the one-mile loop through Ashton Gardens in Lehi, to see 28 different sections including Merry Mosaic, Luminaria Village, Reindeer Woods and Fire & Ice.

Jenny Hardman got a sneak peek at Fire & Ice, which was just unveiled last year, and now is making a return that's bigger and better!

It features flames that shoot more than 20 feet in the air!

There are also interactive displays like Shiny Steps which are great for kids and families.

It takes more than 9,000 hours of work by gardeners and events teams to prepare for Luminaria — in fact they started prepping and planning in the spring of 2023.

Luminaria runs November 17-31, 2023 and is closed on Sundays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Admission is time-ticketed and all tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting thanksgivingpoint.org.

Luminaria will sell out, so purchase your tickets before they're gone!

