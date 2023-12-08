Macey's is your one-stop-shopping for easy neighbor gifts, teacher gifts and holiday treats!

Macey's is your locally owned grocery store and your one stop shopping spot for easy neighbor gifts, teacher gifts and holiday party treats!

Elizabeth Barnett joined Jenny Hardman with some of the customer favorites, including:

Peanut Butter Bars – Macey's is well known for delicious, freshly made peanut butter bars! They are a perfect neighbor gift!

Beehive fudge

Beehive Cookies – "Our neighborhood would crumble without you!" Our made fresh in store Beehive cookies come in the perfect bags for gifts!

Cosset Bath bombs – Cosset bath bombs are made locally, right here in Salt Lake! They are individually hand made with salt from the Great Salt Lake, organic oils and herbal remedies! They are the perfect gift!

Red Button Candy – the packaging is cute and giftable and the treats are everyone's favorites

Orange gift box – Macey's has fancy orange gift boxes ready for you to deliver!

Local Baking Mixes

Macey's also offers homemade neighbor gift ideas on their blog.

If you're having a holiday party, Macey's has you covered.

Their Even better baked Beehive pies are delicious right out of the box, but you can also bake them or air fry them!

Grab a ready-to go quick party tray with veggies or fruit.

You can also order party trays from the delicatessen with options like wings or quiche.

Macey's has been locally owned for more than 70 years, and has 21 locations from Cache County to Utah County with the newest store in Pinebrook.

You can also shop online for same-day curbside pick up.

Find the location nearest you at maceys.com.

And, be sure to go to fox13now.com/contests to enter for your chance to win a $200 gift card from Macey's to make the holidays merry with!


