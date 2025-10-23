As we age, it becomes more important to keep our bodies strong, flexible and mobile.

Our ability to move easily and walk freely helps us to continue the tasks of daily living, enjoy our favorite activities and prevent disability.

Maintaining balance and mobility is critical for living independently in our later years of life – and reducing the risk of a serious fall-related injury.

Allie Henderson, Well-Being Consultant at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah joined Jenny Hardman with a balance test and mobility challenge.

The first demonstration was the "sock and shoe test". Put on a sock and shoe while balancing on one leg. Repeat on the other side.

Another demonstration is to raise one arm in the air and bend it at the elbow towards the back. The other arm goes behind the back from the bottom, and you want to be able to touch fingertips.

Allie says it's not just about being flexible, mobility combines flexibility, strength, and coordination to create functional movement.

It's important for better posture, less pain, injury prevention, healthy aging and confidence in daily activities.

Balance and mobility naturally decline due to muscle loss, joint stiffness and other causes and significantly increase the risk of a fall-related injury.

Nationwide, falls are the most common cause of injury among adults ages 65 years and older.

In Utah, more than 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by a fall.

And falls are a leading cause of injury death for Utahns, especially those aged 65 and older.

You can mitigate the risk with physical activity throughout the day combined with strength and balance exercises.

You can learn more at Regence.com.

