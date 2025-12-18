Make Bout Time Pub & Grub your go-to spot for holiday celebrations and college bowl games

You'll want to make Bout Time Pub & Grub your holiday go-to for delicious food, drinks and fun.

Ashley Hawk was at the Sandy location Thursday with a look at some of the favorite menu items.

Bout Time Pub & Grub has an amazing weekend brunch menu that includes biscuits & gravy, breakfast flatbread and plenty of brunch drinks.

Got relatives staying with you? Bring them in for brunch or a casual spot to escape the holiday chaos.

Don't forgot Bout Time Pub & Grub has wall-to-wall TVs which make it the perfect place to watch college bowl games. They also have food and drink specials every day.

If you are one of those last-minute shoppers, Bout Time Pub & Grub has you covered. Gift cards make the perfect stocking stuffer. When you buy $50, you'll get a $10 card free.

For more information please visit: Bouttimepub.com.