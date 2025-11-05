Make Thanksgiving easier on yourself with Vessel Kitchen's "Everything But the Bird"

Vessel Kitchen's "Everything but the Bird" is just like it sounds, you make the turkey (and get the glory) and they will provide the rest – an array of scratch-made Thanksgiving options to pair perfectly with the prized dish.

The Signature Package includes Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Croissant Stuffing, Baked Mac & Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Rustic Apple & Bacon Cabbage, Brussels Slaw, Brioche Dinner Rolls & Dulce de Leche Apple Crisp.

Vessel also has a gluten-free package option that includes Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, GF Biscuit Stuffing, Cauliflower Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, Rustic Apple & Bacon Cabbage, Brussels Slaw, GF Biscuits & Dulce de Leche Apple Crisp.

A few new fall menu items are available for guests beginning this week, including:

o NEW Entre: Great Salt Lake - Miso steelhead trout, coconut rice & quinoa, herbed

cucumber and snap peas, lemon yogurt sauce, Israeli pico, micro cilantro

o NEW Cold Side: Brussels Slaw

o NEW Hot Sise: Roasted Apple + Bacon Cabbage

o NEW Soup: Lentil Masala Stew

o NEW Dessert: Pumpkin Spice Chai Pudding - Pumpkin, chia seeds, orange juice, coconut

milk, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, candied pepitas

Be sure to get your orders in before Monday, November 24 to secure your Thanksgiving spread.

Visit vesselkitchen.com/Thanksgiving to browse the Thanksgiving options and book your order today!

