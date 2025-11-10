Make this Sesame Chicken and Crispy Brussels Sprouts recipe on your sheet pan

Sheet Pan Sesame Chicken with Crispy Brussels Sprouts recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Sauce



1/2 c. soy sauce

1/2 c. pomegranate juice

1/2 c. honey

1/4 c. cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. molasses

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

2 Tbsp. cornstarch + 2 Tbsp. water

For the sprouts



1 lb. Brussels sprouts, halved

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. sesame oil + 1 Tbsp. oil

For the Chicken



1 1/2 lbs. chicken breast, cubed

1 lg. egg beaten

1/4 cl cornstarch

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

cooked rice to serve

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Mix the brussels sprouts with the two oils, salt, and pepper. Toss and add them to one side of the sheet pan.

2. Mix the chicken with the egg, salt, pepper, and cornstarch. Combine well and add to the other half of the pan separating the chicken into individual pieces as possible.

3. Place in the oven to bake 15 minutes. Take out the pan and flip the chicken. Return to bake for another 15 minutes.

4. As the chicken cooks, make the sauce by adding all of the ingredients except for the cornstarch and water to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer. Mix the cornstarch and water and add it to the sauce. Bring back to a simmer to thicken it a bit.

5. Drizzle some of the sauce over the chicken and sprouts and return the pan to the oven finish for about 5 minutes. Serve the chicken and sprouts with some rice. Drizzle on the extra sauce. Enjoy!

