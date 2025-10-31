Make your Halloween a little spookier with these movies to watch tonight

Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano has three movies, past and present, that will make your Halloween a little spookier.

First, 1985's "Re-Animator". In this take H.P. Lovecraft's story, when an odd new medical student arrives on campus, a dedicated local and his girlfriend become involved in bizarre experiments centering around the re-animation of dead tissue. Tony says, "The Re-Animator will add some creepiness to your evening and is available on most video on demand services."

Tony says, "One of the most overlooked films for Halloween is all about two sisters who face the end of the world in 1984's "Night of the Comet". When a comet wipes out most of the life on Earth, two Valley Girls fight against cannibal zombies and a sinister group of scientists. The film stars Kelli Maroney and Catherine Mary Stewart. Tony says, "Check out Night of the Comet streaming on MGM+ and find out why it's achieved cult status among it's many fans."

In selected theaters for Halloween is the animated family film "Stitch Head". It stars the vocal talents of Asa Butterfield. Stitch Head is a small creature created by a Mad Professor to protect the professor's other creations from the local townspeople. Tony says,"Stitch Head is a light and breezy fun adaptation of Guy Bass' series of novels for kids. Brightly animated and well acted, the story is all about friendship and celebrating our differences." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

