Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah is Utah's largest breast cancer walk, bringing together survivors, families, caregivers, friends, companies and community organizations.

This year's walk is on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at America First Field in Sandy. Registration and pre-walk program begins and 9am followed by the walk at 10am.

Making Strides helps advance the American Cancer Society's vision to end cancer as we know it for everyone, and to support people facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

In 2026, 2,480 Utahns are expected to face breast cancer, and approximately 340 Utahns are expected to die from it.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, other than skin cancer.

Your donations help the American Cancer Society's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

You can get involved today by registering as an individual, joining or creating a team, getting a workplace or community organization engaged, and helping make this year's event more impactful than ever.

You can sign up at makingstrideswalk.org/saltlakecityut.