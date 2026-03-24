March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day and we're celebrating with Beast from the East Sandwichery.

The sandwich shop is a family owned and operated and owner Kristopher Davis joined us with two varieties of Philly Sandwiches, one made with Cooper Sharp cheese and one made with Whiz.

All of the sandwiches at Beast from the East are made with fresh ingredients and simple flavor combinations.

They are at on the corner of 17th South and Main Street in Salt Lake City and they are family-friendly.

Now that warmer weather is here — guests can enjoy the patio.

They're open Tuesday through Sunday, but hope to be open seven days a week soon.

You can learn more and see the menu at beastfromtheeastsandwichery.com.