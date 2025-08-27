Math can be an obstacle to starting college, but Salt Lake Community College has a solution

With back-to-school rolling out across the country, many students are dreading math, which can be an intimidating hurdle.

Math classes can make students switch out of majors they are interested in or even drop out of college.

Salt Lake Community College's (SLCC) four-year old Foundational Math program is a highly successful developmental program that helps students who perceive math as a barrier.

Morgan Saxton went to campus to check it out, and talked with Deena Bain, who teaches students in the program.

She says SLCC developed the program because students were dropping out of math, their degree program, or the college.

The program is a conceptional-based approach, when the traditional approaches have not worked for these students.

Deena says the program helps you understand math, rather than just memorize problems. You can learn at your own pace across potentially three semesters and you can be with the same students the whole time.

SLCC student Cheyenne Nelson took the Foundational Math Program over three semesters and now works as a peer tutor.

She says the program helped her create a good relationship with math and now she's planning to earn a bachelor's in Business after earning her associate's at SLCC.

If you are interested in learning more, go to slcc.edu/math/math

