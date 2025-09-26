Max hopes you love cuddle time as much as he does

Max is a 10-year-old long-haired chihuahua with the sweetest, most loving soul.

He's a gentle, affectionate boy who lives for belly rubs, cuddle time, and simply being by your side.

Max doesn't bark, whine, or fuss—he's calm, quiet, and fully house-trained.

He adores people, and does great with other dogs, as long as they're gentle with him. His greatest joy is being near his humans.

He'd thrive in a home where he can be included in your day-to-day life.

Max is used to having his humans nearby and deserves to be treated like part of the family.

Max has a heart murmur and is a little overweight, so he'll need a loving owner who can monitor his health, take him on gentle short walks, and help him slim down safely with a proper diet.

Sadly, Max was adopted from Hearts4Paws back in 2016. But, his owner recently passed away so he's back with them.

He's had a dental and a health check-up and is full of life.

His adoption fee is $400.

If you're interested in adopting Max, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

