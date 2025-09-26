Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Max hopes you love cuddle time as much as he does

This tiny boy is ready to find his forever human!
Posted

Max is a 10-year-old long-haired chihuahua with the sweetest, most loving soul.

He's a gentle, affectionate boy who lives for belly rubs, cuddle time, and simply being by your side.

Max doesn't bark, whine, or fuss—he's calm, quiet, and fully house-trained.

He adores people, and does great with other dogs, as long as they're gentle with him. His greatest joy is being near his humans.

He'd thrive in a home where he can be included in your day-to-day life.

Max is used to having his humans nearby and deserves to be treated like part of the family.

Max has a heart murmur and is a little overweight, so he'll need a loving owner who can monitor his health, take him on gentle short walks, and help him slim down safely with a proper diet.

Sadly, Max was adopted from Hearts4Paws back in 2016. But, his owner recently passed away so he's back with them.

He's had a dental and a health check-up and is full of life.

His adoption fee is $400.

If you're interested in adopting Max, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

