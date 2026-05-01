May 1 marks the beginning of American Stroke Month

Each year approximately 800,000 people experience a stroke and Utah resident Des Sandoval is one of those people.

She suffered a stroke in 2023 at just 29 years old and is now sharing her story at the beginning of Stroke Month to help educate others about the risk at any age.

Des says it's important to recognize the signs of a stroke in yourself or in someone you love.

If you see balance loss, eye or vision changes, face dropping, arm weakness or speech difficulty (B.E.F.A.S.T.) and call 911.

Des also is the Senior Marketing Specialist of University of Utah Health which is the American Heart Associations Life Fierce. Be Relentless. sponsor and part of the CycleNation Utah event.

It's happening on Friday, May 8, 2026 from 5 to 9pm at Vasiliios Priskos walkway (154 Regent Street) in Salt Lake City.

You can sign up now at cyclenation.org/utah.