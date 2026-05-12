May 16, 2026 is "Adventure Safe Day" in Utah

Believe it or not, even in a state like Utah where getting outside is such a big part of who we are, people can still run into trouble if they are not ready for conditions.

It really can be that moment of forgetting to fill your water bottle, not wearing the right shoes or not checking the weather before you head out.

That is what led to the "Always Adventure Safe" campaign, which is a collaborative effort between the Governor's office, the Utah Office of Tourism, Utah State Parks, the Division of Outdoor Recreation, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, as well as businesses and communities.

It's encouraging people to get out, have fun, enjoy Utah and start their adventures prepared.

They've "hired" Frank & Morris to help get the word out — these outdoor influencers are very passionate about bringing safety reminders to people in a way that helps them enjoy the outdoors and make a great adventure even better.

Governor Cox has declared May 16, 2026 "Adventure Safe Day" in Utah.

Ambassadors will be out across Utah at participating state parks, festivals, businesses and partner locations.

They'll be sharing Adventure Safe reminders and handing out free items like water bottles, stickers, coloring books and Vulture-Proof safety checklists.

Some of the major locations include state parks, local businesses, outfitters, community events and the Kilby Block Party Music Festival.

There's also an Adventure Safe giveaway tied to the day. People can scan a QR code at participating locations or go to adventuresafe.org to enter for a chance to win 1 of 5 Utah adventure vacations.