May is American Stroke Month. Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States.

On average 446 people die from stroke each day in the country, that's one every 3 minutes and 14 seconds.

Anyone can have a stroke at any time, however everyday choices can help lower your risk.

Eating well, moving more, not smoking and keeping up with routine health screenings are all important steps to take.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity are major risk factors for stroke.

Controlling blood pressure through regular check-ups, monitoring at home, following your treatment plan and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of stroke and support overall brain health.

Recognizing warning signs of stroke can help you take action in moments that matter. Know the signs of stroke with B.E. F.A.S.T.

If you see sudden Balance loss, Eye or vision changes, Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulty, it's time to call 911.

University of Utah Health is proud to serve as the American Heart Association's Live Fierce. Be Relentless sponsor. The hope is that by working together, we can increase knowledge that stroke is largely preventable, treatable and beatable.

Learn more at Stroke.org/StrokeMonth.