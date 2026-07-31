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Meet Davey, a canine companion who is playful, gentle and dignified!

Let's Find Davey a Home!
Davey is so sweet -- and is the best of both worlds. He's fun and energetic, and sweet and calm.
Let's Find Davey a Home!
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Meet Davey, a canine companion who embodies the best of both worlds: a playful curiosity paired with a gentle, dignified demeanor. This affectionate and intelligent boy will keep you on your toes with his funny antics and loving nature.

Davey is an independent thinker with a heart of gold, always up for an adventure yet content to snuggle up at the end of the day.

His gentle spirit and friendly nature make him a joy to be around.

Davey is sure to bring laughter and love into your home, offering a unique blend of independence and devotion.

He is truly one of a kind and is waiting patiently for his forever family. Could it be you?

He is neutered, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations and is fully potty trained.

If you'd like to meet Davey, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

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