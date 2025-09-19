Meet Kylo, a fluffy, loveable cockapoo whose goals in life are to snuggle and chase balls

Meet Kylo, a fluffy, lovable 5-year old cockapoo whose goals in life are to be the best snuggler and ball chaser.

Kylo loves a good car ride, whether it's a lengthy road trip or a quick ride to get a pup cup, he doesn't care as long as he gets to tag along.

Kylo is very affectionate to those he bonds with and will follow you wherever you go.

He loves to nap, lay on the couch or floor, and snuggle. You'll never be lonely with Kylo around.

Kylo would do best in a home where he is the only dog and there are no small children.

He's good with other dogs would love to be your best friend.

If you'd like to adopt Kylo, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org. His adoption fee is $450.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Petco in Taylorsville (1785 W. 5400 S.) on Saturday, September 20, 2025 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.

