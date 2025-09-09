Meet the man who smiles and waves at every driver he sees every morning in Draper

If you drive near Suncrest in Draper during the morning hours, chances are you've seen the man who smiles and waves at every car that passes.

This small act of kindness surely makes a positive impact on many people, but for one man who lives in the area, it truly changed his life.

Dr. Jerry Chidester posted about the man on Instagram, and wrote, ". I had the strongest feeling to turn around and go talk to him this morning. And honestly, I'm so happy that I listened to that still small voice in my heart."

He tracked him down and talked with him, and found out he has a YouTube channel called "Happy Utah Korea" where he shares more uplifting things.

And, he does it all while battling brain cancer. Some days he can't walk because of it.

But, next time you see Hubert — exchange that smile and wave or even stop and say hi.