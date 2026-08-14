Meet the Utahn recently crowned the 2026 National Junior Miss Amazing!

Utah Miss Amazing empowers girls and women with disabilities to build confidence, develop leadership skills, create friendships and share their abilities.

Recently Utah Miss Amazing traveled to Chicago for the 2026 National Junior Miss Amazing Summit.

Utah's representatives connected with participants from across the country, built friendships, developed leadership skills and represented our state on the national stage.

Brianna was in the Junior Miss division and was crowned the 2026 National Junior Miss Aamazing!

Shelby represented Utah in the Teen division and was nominated for the Friendship Impact Award, recognizing the positive impact she has on those around her.

Linda represented Utah in the Miss Teen Division and also brought home a trophy and a crown.

Utah Miss Amazing is about more than crowns and sashes.

The program provides girls and women with disabilities opportunities to build confidence, practice self-advocacy and leadership, showcase their talents, and build lasting friendships.

The community is invited to their upcoming "Ghouls Just Wanna Have a Fundraiser" on Friday, October 23, 2026 from 5-7pm at the Copperview Recreation Center at 8446 S. Harrison Street in Midvale.

You can learn more at ut.missamazing.org.

