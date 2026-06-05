Meet Utah's Miss Amazing contestants representing our state at nationals.

These newly-crowned queens are going to represent Utah at the National "Miss Amazing" competition.

Miss Amazing Queens are disability advocates and community leaders who are dedicated to making the world a better place.

They were crowned at the Amplify event this spring, and each took part in an interview, passion presentation and evening gown categories.

This July, Miss Amazing Queens from all over the country will meet each other in Chicago to make connections, share resources, and celebrate their achievements.

The Utah Miss Amazing organization is run entirely by donations and volunteers.

You can help by going to a Fundraising Event on Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 7am to 1pm at Lucky, 1585 W. 3500 S., in West Valley City.

For more information please visit: ut.missamazing.org.