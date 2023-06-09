Mickey Mouse stops by to invite your family to celebrate 100 Years of Disney

The Disneyland Resort is celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company!

All year long they have special things happening, and Jenny learned all about the magic in store from Disney Spokesperson Philander and Mickey Mouse himself!

Mickey's Toontown has been getting better and better under wraps, and is now open again! New to the land is Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway. You'll be able to step into a cartoon world with Mickey, Minnie and friends and board a train with Goofy as the engineer.

Disneyland Resort has two new Nighttime Spectaculars including "World of Color - ONE", the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production.

There's also a new fireworks spectacular - Wondrous Journeys that will ignite the wonder in all of us and features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studio's films with amazing music and projections.

