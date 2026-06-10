Mini Coconut Key Lime Pies recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies.

Ingredients



1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, lightly toasted

6 tbsp melted butter

3 tbsp granulated sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

4 oz softened cream cheese

3 large egg yolks

1/2 cup key lime juice

Zest of 2 limes

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp sour cream

For the Coconut Whipped Cream



1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp cream of coconut

For Finishing



Toasted coconut

Fresh lime zest

Thin lime slices

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners and lightly spray the liners with nonstick spray.

Spread coconut on a sheet pan and toast for 4–6 minutes until lightly golden and fragrant. Cool slightly.

In a bowl combine graham crumbs, toasted coconut, sugar, salt, and melted butter until evenly moistened.

Add about 2 to 2½ tablespoons of crust mixture to each muffin cup. Press firmly into the lined muffin cups, pressing slightly up the sides to form mini pie shells. A small measuring cup or shot glass works great for compacting the crust evenly.

Bake crusts for 5 minutes until lightly set.

Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add condensed milk and mix until silky.

Add egg yolks, key lime juice, lime zest, vanilla, sour cream, and salt. Mix until fully combined.

Divide filling evenly among the 12 muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full.

Bake 10–12 minutes until centers are just barely set.

Cool completely, then refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight for easiest removal.

Carefully peel away paper liners before serving for the best presentation.

Whip heavy cream, powdered sugar, vanilla, and cream of coconut until medium peaks form.

Top pies with coconut whipped cream and garnish with toasted coconut, lime zest, and lime slices just before serving.

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.