Minimally Invasive & Robot Spine Surgery at MountainStar Healthcare's Lone Peak Hospital

Although the thought of spine surgery for patients can come with feelings of fear and anxiety, thanks to new, minimally invasive robotic surgery options at MountainStar Healthcare’s Lone Peak Hospital, it’s no longer cause for concern.

Dr. Michael Steinhaus – a fellowship-trained spine surgeon at Lone Peak Hospital who specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery for patients with cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine disorders – joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Wednesday to discuss robotic spine surgery offered at the Draper facility.

“Within the last decade or so, spine surgery has seen the benefits of very new technology – techniques that have evolved immensely,” explained Dr. Steinhaus.

Dr. Steinhaus completed his undergraduate degree at Harvard University followed by medical school at Columbia University. He completed his residency and fellowship training at Hospital for Special Surgery. He has received numerous awards and been inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society. He was also selected by the North American Spine Society (NASS) in their "20 Under 40" list of top spine surgeons in the country.

Dr. Steinhaus says the goals of minimally invasive spine surgery are the same as those of traditional spine surgery – most often it’s to take pressure off the spinal nerves or fixing instability of the spine.

“The main difference is how we get there. The traditional approach is typically to make a big incision in the back and expose the spine by removing the muscle. With minimally invasive surgery, we use technology to allow us to see the spine without having to visualize everything with the naked eye. This allows us to make small incisions and often to use a surgical robot which allows us to stay as safe as possible,” Dr. Steinhaus said.

Aside from smaller incisions, he adds, the main benefit of minimally invasive surgery is less pain, less blood loss, lower infection risk, and a shorter hospital stay, oftentimes meaning that patients can go home the same day of a surgery where previously they would have stayed in the hospital for several days.

For those with reservations about robotic surgery, Dr. Steinhaus likes to point out: “The robot is not a driverless car; it’s like using GPS.”

Conditions Treated, Patients Who May Benefit

In general, there are two categories of patients who typically see great results with robotic spine surgery. They are:

1) Patients who've experienced degenerative issues that have developed slowly, over time. These are generally older patients who are dealing with their body’s wear and tear.

2) Patients of any age whose injuries are often the result of a single incident. These patients are sometimes athletes or people who have suffered an injury due to a traumatic event, like a car accident.

“We treat all conditions of the spine from the low back to the neck. Minimally invasive techniques can be used in all of these areas,” Dr. Steinhaus said.

Conditions include:

· Spinal Stenosis

· Spinal Cord Compression

· Degenerative Arthritis of the Spine

· Herniated Discs

· Fractures of the Spine

· Pinched Nerves

· Sports-Related Spine Injuries

· Instability of the Spine

When it comes to post-operative care, patients will see the physician at 2 weeks, 6 weeks, 3 months, 6 months, a year, and as needed.

Minimally invasive surgery has also made post-op recovery much less painful and more rapid compared to traditional techniques.

“We like to have patients get back to doing what they want to do as quickly as possible, and often use physical therapy to build back muscle and get back to doing what they love,” Dr. Steinhaus said. “I tell my patients that they are a part of our family and to expect to see me at Thanksgiving!”

If you live with debilitating back pain, the spine specialists at MountainStar Healthcare's hospitals can help. Their spine care teams include experts in both orthopedic care and neurological care to ensure they deliver the type of care that is right for you. These physicians work closely with physical therapists and pain management specialists to return you to a more active and productive lifestyle.

