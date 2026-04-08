Mobile Mammograms make it possible for more women to get cancer screenings

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Fortunately, breast cancer deaths are declining, due to early detection strategies and improved treatments. Screening mammography contributes to almost 50 percent more lives saved in women who undergo it.

Breast cancer screening helps find breast cancer early. When caught in its earliest, localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is over 99 percent.

For women age 20 – 39, yearly clinical breast exams are recommended.

For women age 40 and older, yearly clinical breast exams and mammograms are recommended.

Routine breast exams and mammograms are the most effective way to detect early signs of breast cancer.

The University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute's mobile units provide a vital service for women who may not have easy access to medical facilities.

They work with organizations to bring the service to rural and urban underserved communities.

The 45-foot-long mobile clinics are loaded with the latest equipment:

3D mammography machine—exactly the same as in Huntsman Cancer Institute's hospital, and other University of Utah Health mammography clinics

ADA compliant lift

Private changing rooms

Waiting and education area

Certified technicians perform mammograms. Board-certified radiologists review the results. Health educators provide cancer prevention and risk information.

Women who are low-income, uninsured, or underinsured, and meet certain guidelines, may qualify for vouchers from the Utah Department of Health. Call 1-800-717-1811 for more information about vouchers.

You can find more information at heathcare.utah.edu.

The Utah Women & Leadershp Project knows that all components of health are critical to the overall well-being and thriving of Utah women and they work with health care providers and communities to provide services like mobile mammograms.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah is also a proud supporter of the mobile mammography unit to make sure all Utah women have access to screening.