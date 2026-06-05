Monster Jam World Finals XXV is coming to Salt Lake City

Champions will be crowned and legends made at the Monster Jam World Finals XXV coming to Salt Lake City.

The event will feature 28 competing trucks, including Grave Digger and its driver, Weston Anderson, the youngest son of "The Icon" Dennis Anderson, who created Grave Digger and is Monster Jam Hall of Fame inductee.

Weston has built a legacy of his own in Monster Jam history.

He became the first ever rookie driver to capture a Monster Jam Series Championship and just made history again as the first driver to start a career with five consecutive series championship victories.

With the 2026 Arena Series Central Championship win, Weston will now set his sights on the only thing that has eluded him: A World Finals Championship.

Celebrate America's birthday with all-out racing, pulse-pounding stunts, big air, and unbelievable wow moments as the world's best drivers compete for a World Championship. Plus, fans can enjoy a spectacular 4th of July fireworks display on Saturday.

Monster Jam World Finals XXV will feature TWO unforgettable gravity-defying stunts expected to wow in "The State of Sport"!

Friday and Saturday night fans will be surprised each night with an epic stunt shrouded in secrecy that will feature two exclusive new trucks reveals; more details to be announced soon.

Monster Jam is July 2-4, 2026 at Rice-Eccles Stadium and you can get your tickets now by clicking here.