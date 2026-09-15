More than 10,000 Utahns are living with MS and USANA's CEO is one of them

More than 10,000 Utahns are living with Multiple Sclerosis and the Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences is one of them.

Kevin Guest has long been known for his corporate leadership of the global science-based nutritional and health products company and is also a champion for the USANA foundation which provides food to children here at home and around the world.

He's never talked publicly about his personal struggle with MS until Tuesday on The PLACE, but he says it has affected how he leads his company and his encouragement for people to live with purpose and hope, even on difficult days.

He says he keeps a positive attitude and just "keeps going, keeps going, keeps going".

Guest is this year's T.K. McCarthey Silver Hope Award recipient, which is a prestigious recognition presented by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the Dinner of Champions, which is coming up on September 16, 2026.

It is awarded to people who have been dedicated to supporting those living with MS.

Phil McCarthey, with the McCarthey's Family Foundation, says his family has been championing this event for 48 years here in Salt Lake City.

If you'd like more information or would like to donate or support the National MS Society, please visit nationalmssociety.org/doc-saltlakecity.